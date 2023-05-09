Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Trims Position in Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (NYSEARCA:JMBS)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (NYSEARCA:JMBS – Get Rating) by 7.3% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 364,622 shares of the company’s stock after selling 28,851 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF were worth $16,576,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. SPC Financial Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 1,307.3% during the 4th quarter. SPC Financial Inc. now owns 762,048 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,643,000 after acquiring an additional 707,900 shares during the period. Avalon Investment & Advisory raised its holdings in Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 71.9% in the 1st quarter. Avalon Investment & Advisory now owns 610,573 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,477,000 after buying an additional 255,455 shares during the period. Divergent Planning LLC raised its holdings in Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 11.8% in the 4th quarter. Divergent Planning LLC now owns 491,895 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,362,000 after buying an additional 51,900 shares during the period. Horizon Investments LLC raised its holdings in Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 477,734 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,379,000 after buying an additional 27,566 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC raised its holdings in Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 579.5% in the 2nd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 404,641 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,407,000 after buying an additional 345,095 shares during the period.

Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF Stock Performance

Shares of JMBS opened at $46.38 on Tuesday. Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF has a 12-month low of $43.31 and a 12-month high of $49.37. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $46.31 and its 200 day moving average price is $46.03.

About Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF

The Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (JMBS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. MBS index. The fund is an actively managed fund of mortgage-backed securities. The fund seeks a high level of total return. JMBS was launched on Sep 12, 2018 and is managed by Janus Henderson.

