Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Trims Stake in Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG – Get Rating) by 4.6% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 101,188 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 4,868 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Cheniere Energy were worth $15,174,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Cheniere Energy by 8.7% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 23,442,944 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $3,889,419,000 after buying an additional 1,869,480 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Cheniere Energy by 15.0% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,678,479 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $3,430,767,000 after buying an additional 2,699,343 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in Cheniere Energy by 13.6% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,934,156 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $961,421,000 after buying an additional 830,898 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors purchased a new position in Cheniere Energy during the first quarter worth about $391,652,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in Cheniere Energy by 2.5% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,390,067 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $331,383,000 after buying an additional 59,081 shares in the last quarter. 84.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cheniere Energy Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:LNG opened at $149.59 on Tuesday. Cheniere Energy, Inc. has a 52-week low of $120.09 and a 52-week high of $182.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.11, a P/E/G ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 1.01. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $153.03 and a 200-day moving average price of $155.92.

Cheniere Energy Announces Dividend

Cheniere Energy ( NYSEAMERICAN:LNG Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The energy company reported $15.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.89 by $10.89. The company had revenue of $9.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.72 billion. Cheniere Energy had a negative return on equity of 488.45% and a net margin of 4.27%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Cheniere Energy, Inc. will post 16.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 17th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 10th will be paid a $0.395 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 9th. This represents a $1.58 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.06%. Cheniere Energy’s payout ratio is currently 27.57%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently commented on LNG shares. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Cheniere Energy from $205.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. Scotiabank began coverage on Cheniere Energy in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. They issued a “sector outperform” rating and a $194.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup cut their price objective on Cheniere Energy from $205.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 9th. TheStreet upgraded Cheniere Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, Raymond James cut their price objective on Cheniere Energy from $205.00 to $200.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 21st. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $201.31.

About Cheniere Energy

Cheniere Energy, Inc engages in liquefied natural gas (LNG) related businesses. It owns and operates LNG terminals, develops, constructs, and operates liquefaction projects near Corpus Christi, Texas, and at the Sabine Pass LNG terminal. The company was founded by Charif Souki in 1996 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

