Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Trims Stake in Workiva Inc. (NYSE:WK)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lowered its position in Workiva Inc. (NYSE:WK – Get Rating) by 2.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 197,437 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 4,115 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Workiva were worth $16,579,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in shares of Workiva by 4.8% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 36,473 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $4,304,000 after purchasing an additional 1,667 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Workiva by 54.8% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 22,917 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,704,000 after buying an additional 8,109 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in Workiva by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 44,602 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $5,263,000 after buying an additional 1,366 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in Workiva by 34.7% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 125,714 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $14,834,000 after buying an additional 32,360 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Workiva by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,316,544 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $509,353,000 after buying an additional 149,693 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.41% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently commented on WK. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Workiva from $100.00 to $106.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Workiva from $101.00 to $108.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of Workiva from $100.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Workiva from $88.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Workiva in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Workiva presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $100.67.

Workiva Trading Down 0.9 %

NYSE WK opened at $88.31 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $94.71 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $86.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 381.76, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 1.48. Workiva Inc. has a one year low of $59.43 and a one year high of $104.76. The company has a market capitalization of $4.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -39.60 and a beta of 1.17.

Workiva (NYSE:WK – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 21st. The software maker reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.43) by $0.20. Workiva had a negative net margin of 21.24% and a negative return on equity of 4,861.53%. The firm had revenue of $143.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $139.22 million. Equities analysts forecast that Workiva Inc. will post -2.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Workiva

In other news, CAO Brandon Ziegler sold 10,818 shares of Workiva stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.67, for a total value of $948,414.06. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 97,364 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,535,901.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CAO Brandon Ziegler sold 10,818 shares of Workiva stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.67, for a total value of $948,414.06. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 97,364 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,535,901.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Michael M. Crow sold 4,000 shares of Workiva stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.20, for a total transaction of $360,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 14,943 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,347,858.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 38,249 shares of company stock valued at $3,389,641 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 5.70% of the company’s stock.

Workiva Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Workiva, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based compliance and regulatory reporting solutions that are designed to solve business challenges at the intersection of data, process, and people. Its platform includes Wdesk, which offers controlled collaboration, data linking, data integrations, granular permissions, process management, and a full audit trail.

