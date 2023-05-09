Everest Re Group, Ltd. (NYSE:RE) Stake Lifted by Envestnet Asset Management Inc.

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Everest Re Group, Ltd. (NYSE:RE – Get Rating) by 3.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 48,286 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,620 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Everest Re Group were worth $15,996,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Everest Re Group during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Spire Wealth Management acquired a new position in Everest Re Group during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. acquired a new position in Everest Re Group during the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its position in Everest Re Group by 57.6% during the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 104 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the period. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its position in Everest Re Group by 581.0% during the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 143 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares during the period. 92.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Everest Re Group from $435.00 to $445.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on Everest Re Group in a report on Thursday, January 19th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $380.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com began coverage on Everest Re Group in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Raymond James upped their price objective on Everest Re Group from $385.00 to $415.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 13th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on Everest Re Group from $455.00 to $468.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $410.60.

Shares of NYSE RE opened at $383.22 on Tuesday. Everest Re Group, Ltd. has a 12 month low of $244.57 and a 12 month high of $394.99. The company has a market cap of $15.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.73, a P/E/G ratio of 0.27 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $365.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of $348.30.

Everest Re Group (NYSE:RE – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The insurance provider reported $11.31 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $12.48 by ($1.17). Everest Re Group had a net margin of 5.34% and a return on equity of 12.98%. The company had revenue of $3.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.10 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $10.31 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Everest Re Group, Ltd. will post 45.03 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 16th were issued a dividend of $1.65 per share. This represents a $6.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.72%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 15th. Everest Re Group’s dividend payout ratio is 39.15%.

Everest Re Group Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of reinsurance and insurance services. It operates through the following segments: Reinsurance, and Insurance. The Reinsurance segment writes property and casualty reinsurance and specialty lines of business, including marine, aviation, surety, and accident and health business, on both a treaty and facultative basis, through reinsurance brokers, as well as directly with ceding companies primarily within the U.S.

