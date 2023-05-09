Federal Signal Co. (NYSE:FSS) CFO Ian A. Hudson Sells 9,343 Shares

Federal Signal Co. (NYSE:FSS – Get Rating) CFO Ian A. Hudson sold 9,343 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.53, for a total value of $490,787.79. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 70,651 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,711,297.03. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Federal Signal Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE FSS opened at $52.98 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $52.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $50.27. Federal Signal Co. has a 12 month low of $31.86 and a 12 month high of $58.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 2.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The company has a market cap of $3.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.35 and a beta of 1.08.

Federal Signal (NYSE:FSS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The conglomerate reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $385.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $370.61 million. Federal Signal had a net margin of 8.54% and a return on equity of 15.06%. The business’s revenue was up 16.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.34 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Federal Signal Co. will post 2.33 EPS for the current year.

Federal Signal Increases Dividend

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This is a boost from Federal Signal’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 18th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.76%. Federal Signal’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 19.14%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Federal Signal by 31.1% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,158 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Federal Signal in the first quarter valued at about $51,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Federal Signal in the first quarter valued at about $52,000. Lakewood Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Federal Signal in the fourth quarter valued at about $55,000. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Federal Signal in the fourth quarter valued at about $93,000. 89.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

FSS has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. DA Davidson increased their price target on shares of Federal Signal from $54.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Sidoti lowered Federal Signal from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $50.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. StockNews.com lowered shares of Federal Signal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Federal Signal from $57.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Federal Signal has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $59.25.

About Federal Signal

Federal Signal Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of products and integrated solutions for municipal, governmental, industrial, and commercial customers. It operates through the Environmental Solutions Group and Safety and Security Systems Group segments. The Environment Solutions Group segment is involved in the manufacture and supply of street sweeper vehicles, sewer cleaners, vacuum loader trucks, hydro-excavation trucks, and water blasting equipment.

