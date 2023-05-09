Garrett Motion Inc. (NYSE:GTX) Shares Sold by Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lessened its position in Garrett Motion Inc. (NYSE:GTX – Get Rating) by 19.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 50,334 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,881 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Garrett Motion were worth $398,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in Garrett Motion during the second quarter worth approximately $37,000. Close Asset Management Ltd acquired a new position in Garrett Motion during the fourth quarter worth approximately $66,000. UBS Group AG increased its position in Garrett Motion by 11.9% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 13,458 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 1,436 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in Garrett Motion by 31.0% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 12,015 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 2,846 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in Garrett Motion during the second quarter worth approximately $88,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.67% of the company’s stock.

In other news, major shareholder Cyrus Capital Partners, L.P. sold 110,104 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.17, for a total value of $899,549.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 9,946,538 shares in the company, valued at $81,263,215.46. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 37.08% of the stock is owned by insiders.

GTX opened at $8.08 on Tuesday. Garrett Motion Inc. has a 52-week low of $5.57 and a 52-week high of $8.65. The company has a 50 day moving average of $7.77 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.65. The company has a market cap of $526.01 million, a P/E ratio of 11.22 and a beta of 1.30.

Garrett Motion (NYSE:GTX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 24th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.08). Garrett Motion had a negative return on equity of 289.60% and a net margin of 10.43%. The business had revenue of $970.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $922.00 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.15 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Garrett Motion Inc. will post 1 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, BWS Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price target on shares of Garrett Motion in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th.

Garrett Motion, Inc provides automobile technology. The firm engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of engineered turbocharger, electric-boosting technologies for light and commercial vehicle original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) and the global vehicle independent aftermarket as well as automotive software solutions.

