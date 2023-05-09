Green Plains Inc. (NASDAQ:GPRE) Shares Sold by Shell Asset Management Co.

Shell Asset Management Co. cut its stake in Green Plains Inc. (NASDAQ:GPRE – Get Rating) by 17.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,364 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 1,978 shares during the period. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in Green Plains were worth $286,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of GPRE. Covestor Ltd raised its stake in Green Plains by 8,023.1% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,056 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 1,043 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Green Plains in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its holdings in Green Plains by 39.2% during the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,915 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 539 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in Green Plains by 714.1% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,346 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $104,000 after purchasing an additional 2,935 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp increased its position in Green Plains by 1,971.4% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 4,205 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $122,000 after buying an additional 4,002 shares in the last quarter.

Get Green Plains alerts:

Green Plains Stock Performance

Shares of GPRE stock opened at $30.96 on Tuesday. Green Plains Inc. has a 12-month low of $26.33 and a 12-month high of $41.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.90 and a beta of 1.73. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $32.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $32.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 1.33.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Green Plains ( NASDAQ:GPRE Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The specialty chemicals company reported ($1.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.37) by ($0.83). The business had revenue of $832.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $823.35 million. Green Plains had a negative return on equity of 14.94% and a negative net margin of 3.66%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned ($1.16) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Green Plains Inc. will post 0.63 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Craig Hallum lifted their price objective on Green Plains from $44.00 to $49.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Stephens cut Green Plains from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $40.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. StockNews.com started coverage on Green Plains in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets started coverage on Green Plains in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $33.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Green Plains currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $41.17.

Green Plains Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Green Plains, Inc engages in the production of fuel-grade ethanol and corn oil, the provision of grain handling, and storage commodity marketing and distribution services. It operates through the following segments: Ethanol Production, Agribusiness and Energy Services, and Partnership. The Ethanol Production segment produces ethanol, distillers’ grain, and corn oil at ethanol plants in Indiana, Iowa, Minnesota, Nebraska, Tennessee, and Texas.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GPRE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Green Plains Inc. (NASDAQ:GPRE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Green Plains Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Green Plains and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.