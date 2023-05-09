Handelsbanken Fonder AB Acquires New Position in ADT Inc. (NYSE:ADT)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB bought a new position in shares of ADT Inc. (NYSE:ADT – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 12,600 shares of the security and automation business’s stock, valued at approximately $114,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in ADT by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 91,544 shares of the security and automation business’s stock valued at $819,000 after buying an additional 2,145 shares in the last quarter. Thompson Davis & CO. Inc. bought a new stake in shares of ADT during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $317,000. Convergence Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in ADT during the 4th quarter worth approximately $99,000. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in ADT by 177.3% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 37,978 shares of the security and automation business’s stock valued at $344,000 after purchasing an additional 24,280 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in ADT by 18.4% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 23,954 shares of the security and automation business’s stock valued at $217,000 after buying an additional 3,721 shares in the last quarter. 96.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get ADT alerts:

Insider Activity at ADT

In related news, VP Jamie Elizabeth Haenggi purchased 100,000 shares of ADT stock in a transaction on Friday, May 5th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $5.79 per share, for a total transaction of $579,000.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 1,443,641 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,358,681.39. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, EVP David W. Smail bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 4th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $4.91 per share, with a total value of $49,100.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the executive vice president now directly owns 457,210 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,244,901.10. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Jamie Elizabeth Haenggi purchased 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 5th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $5.79 per share, for a total transaction of $579,000.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 1,443,641 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,358,681.39. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased 180,650 shares of company stock worth $987,364 over the last three months. Company insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ADT Stock Performance

Separately, Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of ADT from $11.00 to $9.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd.

Shares of ADT stock opened at $5.94 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 198.00 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.83. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $6.94 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.22. ADT Inc. has a 12 month low of $4.89 and a 12 month high of $10.10.

ADT (NYSE:ADT – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The security and automation business reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.11). ADT had a return on equity of 8.01% and a net margin of 0.48%. The business had revenue of $1.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.59 billion. Equities research analysts forecast that ADT Inc. will post 0.66 EPS for the current year.

ADT Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 6th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 15th will be paid a $0.035 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $0.14 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.36%. ADT’s dividend payout ratio is 466.67%.

ADT Profile

(Get Rating)

ADT, Inc engages in the provision of security, automation, and smart home solutions. Its products include security panels, security cameras, ADT mobile application, and identity theft protection. The firm also offers home security systems, fire and life safety, smart home automation, security for renters, and multifamily solutions and services.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ADT Inc. (NYSE:ADT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for ADT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ADT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.