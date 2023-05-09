Handelsbanken Fonder AB Acquires New Position in PureCycle Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:PCT)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB acquired a new stake in PureCycle Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:PCT – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund acquired 11,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $78,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in PureCycle Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at about $41,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in PureCycle Technologies in the first quarter valued at about $81,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in PureCycle Technologies in the first quarter valued at about $83,000. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. acquired a new position in PureCycle Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at about $84,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its position in PureCycle Technologies by 16.7% in the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 13,673 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,000 after buying an additional 1,959 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.82% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Oppenheimer reduced their price target on shares of PureCycle Technologies from $14.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 17th.

PureCycle Technologies Trading Up 2.3 %

Shares of PCT opened at $7.42 on Tuesday. PureCycle Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $4.44 and a 1 year high of $10.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 6.17 and a quick ratio of 6.17. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.81.

PureCycle Technologies (NYSE:PCT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 15th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.09. On average, research analysts forecast that PureCycle Technologies, Inc. will post -0.4 EPS for the current year.

About PureCycle Technologies

PureCycle Technologies, Inc produces recycled polypropylene (PP). The company holds a license for restoring waste PP into ultra-pure recycled resin. Its recycling process separates color, odor, and other contaminants from plastic waste feedstock to transform it into virgin-like resin. The company was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in Orlando, Florida.

