Handelsbanken Fonder AB Acquires New Shares in Roivant Sciences Ltd. (NASDAQ:ROIV)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB bought a new position in shares of Roivant Sciences Ltd. (NASDAQ:ROIV – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 13,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $108,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of ROIV. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in Roivant Sciences by 1,803.6% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,749 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 5,447 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of Roivant Sciences by 60,550.0% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 6,055 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Roivant Sciences during the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Roivant Sciences during the 3rd quarter valued at about $48,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC bought a new position in shares of Roivant Sciences during the 3rd quarter valued at about $49,000. Institutional investors own 52.66% of the company’s stock.

In related news, COO Eric Venker sold 73,514 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.51, for a total transaction of $625,604.14. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 675,768 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,750,785.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, COO Eric Venker sold 73,514 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.51, for a total transaction of $625,604.14. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 675,768 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,750,785.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Rakhi Kumar sold 15,517 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.42, for a total value of $130,653.14. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 200,139 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,685,170.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 16,509,880 shares of company stock worth $132,131,966 over the last three months. 13.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several brokerages have weighed in on ROIV. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Roivant Sciences from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price objective on shares of Roivant Sciences in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Roivant Sciences from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 13th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Roivant Sciences currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.00.

ROIV opened at $8.96 on Tuesday. Roivant Sciences Ltd. has a 12-month low of $2.52 and a 12-month high of $10.00. The company has a current ratio of 6.74, a quick ratio of 6.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The company has a market cap of $6.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.03 and a beta of 1.22. The company’s 50 day moving average is $7.99 and its 200 day moving average is $7.40.

Roivant Sciences (NASDAQ:ROIV – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 13th. The company reported ($0.49) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.36) by ($0.13). The company had revenue of $17.05 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.29 million. Roivant Sciences had a negative net margin of 2,887.92% and a negative return on equity of 73.96%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Roivant Sciences Ltd. will post -1.78 EPS for the current year.

Roivant Sciences Ltd., a biopharmaceutical and healthcare technology company that researches and develops medicines. The company develops product candidates for the treatment of various therapeutics, including solid tumors, sickle cell diseases, hypophosphatasia, oncologic malignancies, psoriasis, atopic dermatitis, vitiligo, hyperhidrosis, acne, myasthenia gravis, warm autoimmune hemolytic anemia, thyroid eye diseases, sarcoidosis, and staph aureus bacteremia.

