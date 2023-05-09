Handelsbanken Fonder AB Acquires New Stake in Anywhere Real Estate Inc. (NYSE:HOUS)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB acquired a new stake in shares of Anywhere Real Estate Inc. (NYSE:HOUS – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor acquired 20,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $129,000.
Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Yousif Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Anywhere Real Estate during the fourth quarter worth about $516,000. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Anywhere Real Estate during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue purchased a new position in Anywhere Real Estate during the fourth quarter worth about $487,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new position in Anywhere Real Estate during the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in Anywhere Real Estate during the fourth quarter worth about $349,000.
Anywhere Real Estate Stock Performance
Shares of NYSE HOUS opened at $5.38 on Tuesday. Anywhere Real Estate Inc. has a 12-month low of $4.33 and a 12-month high of $13.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 0.49 and a quick ratio of 0.49. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.71.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. TheStreet downgraded Anywhere Real Estate from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded Anywhere Real Estate from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $12.00 to $7.00 in a report on Monday, February 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Anywhere Real Estate from $11.00 to $7.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 7th. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on Anywhere Real Estate from $5.00 to $4.50 in a report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Anywhere Real Estate presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.17.
About Anywhere Real Estate
Anywhere Real Estate, Inc engages in the provision of residential real estate services, which focuses on empowering independent sales agents. It operates through the following segments: Realogy Franchise Group, Realogy Brokerage Group, Realogy Title Group, and Corporate and Other. The Realogy Franchise Group segment is the franchisor of residential real estate brokerages through a portfolio of well-known brokerage brands, including Century 21, Coldwell Banker, Coldwell Banker Commercial, Corcoran, ERA, Sotheby’s International Realty and Better Homes and Gardens Real Estate.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Anywhere Real Estate (HOUS)
- Is the Electric Vehicle Movement Losing Steam?
- 3 High-Yield Banks Insiders Are Buying
- Will ChatGPT Be the Final Nail in the Coffin for Chegg?
- Is the Market Reacting Too Negatively to Pinterest Earnings?
- More Analysts Should See Energizer Holdings As A Buy: Here Is Why
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HOUS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Anywhere Real Estate Inc. (NYSE:HOUS – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for Anywhere Real Estate Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Anywhere Real Estate and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.