Handelsbanken Fonder AB Acquires Shares of 12,900 MasterBrand, Inc. (NYSE:MBC)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB bought a new stake in shares of MasterBrand, Inc. (NYSE:MBC – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 12,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $97,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of MasterBrand during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Atwood & Palmer Inc. purchased a new position in MasterBrand in the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in MasterBrand in the 4th quarter worth about $49,000. DB Fitzpatrick & Co Inc purchased a new position in MasterBrand in the 4th quarter worth about $54,000. Finally, U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in MasterBrand in the 4th quarter worth about $60,000.

Get MasterBrand alerts:

MasterBrand Stock Performance

MBC opened at $8.39 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $8.16. MasterBrand, Inc. has a 52 week low of $7.08 and a 52 week high of $15.00. The company has a current ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95.

MasterBrand Profile

MasterBrand ( NYSE:MBC Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 7th. The company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $784.40 million for the quarter.

(Get Rating)

MasterBrand, Inc manufactures and sells residential cabinets for the kitchen, bathroom, and other parts of the home in North America. The company is based in Jasper, Indiana.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MBC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MasterBrand, Inc. (NYSE:MBC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for MasterBrand Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MasterBrand and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.