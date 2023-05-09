Handelsbanken Fonder AB Acquires Shares of 6,144 Pegasystems Inc. (NASDAQ:PEGA)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB bought a new position in shares of Pegasystems Inc. (NASDAQ:PEGA – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 6,144 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $210,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Ieq Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pegasystems during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $657,000. Ellevest Inc. raised its holdings in Pegasystems by 39.1% in the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 953 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 268 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Pegasystems by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 754,190 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $25,823,000 after buying an additional 3,903 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in shares of Pegasystems by 9.2% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 8,110 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $284,000 after buying an additional 684 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in shares of Pegasystems by 93.7% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 866 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 419 shares in the last quarter. 48.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Pegasystems alerts:

Pegasystems Stock Up 3.9 %

PEGA opened at $43.87 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $45.92 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $40.27. Pegasystems Inc. has a 1-year low of $29.05 and a 1-year high of $67.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.64, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 1.68.

Pegasystems Dividend Announcement

Pegasystems ( NASDAQ:PEGA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 15th. The technology company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by $0.73. The firm had revenue of $396.47 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $334.88 million. Pegasystems had a negative return on equity of 84.13% and a negative net margin of 28.89%. Research analysts anticipate that Pegasystems Inc. will post -0.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 3rd were paid a $0.03 dividend. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 31st. Pegasystems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -2.68%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

PEGA has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. William Blair initiated coverage on shares of Pegasystems in a research note on Thursday, March 9th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Citigroup increased their price target on Pegasystems from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Rosenblatt Securities began coverage on Pegasystems in a research note on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $56.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Pegasystems from $42.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Pegasystems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $47.00.

Insider Activity at Pegasystems

In other Pegasystems news, insider Rifat Kerim Akgonul sold 1,622 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.59, for a total transaction of $78,812.98. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 50,592 shares in the company, valued at $2,458,265.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 50.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Pegasystems Profile

(Get Rating)

Pegasystems, Inc engages in the development, market, license, and support of software, which allows organizations to build, deploy, and change enterprise applications. Its product Pega Infinity helps connect enterprises to their customers in real-time across channels, streamline business operations, and adapt to meet changing requirements.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PEGA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pegasystems Inc. (NASDAQ:PEGA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Pegasystems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pegasystems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.