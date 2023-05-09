Handelsbanken Fonder AB Acquires Shares of 7,900 Surgery Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGRY)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB purchased a new stake in shares of Surgery Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGRY – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 7,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $220,000.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in Surgery Partners in the 4th quarter valued at about $853,000. Durable Capital Partners LP boosted its stake in Surgery Partners by 26.0% in the 3rd quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP now owns 2,134,229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,941,000 after purchasing an additional 439,949 shares during the period. Sivik Global Healthcare LLC grew its holdings in Surgery Partners by 84.6% in the 3rd quarter. Sivik Global Healthcare LLC now owns 138,609 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,243,000 after buying an additional 63,509 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Surgery Partners by 114.6% during the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 8,016 shares of the company’s stock worth $188,000 after buying an additional 4,281 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its position in shares of Surgery Partners by 139.8% in the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,379 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 804 shares during the period.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on SGRY shares. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on Surgery Partners in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $43.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Surgery Partners from $45.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. StockNews.com raised shares of Surgery Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $47.00 price target on shares of Surgery Partners in a research note on Monday, March 6th. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on Surgery Partners from $40.00 to $47.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Surgery Partners has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.80.

Surgery Partners Price Performance

Shares of SGRY opened at $35.07 on Tuesday. Surgery Partners, Inc. has a 52-week low of $20.46 and a 52-week high of $50.60. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $34.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $31.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 1.68.

Surgery Partners (NASDAQ:SGRY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 1st. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.06. Surgery Partners had a negative net margin of 3.51% and a positive return on equity of 0.59%. The company had revenue of $707.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $688.34 million. Research analysts forecast that Surgery Partners, Inc. will post 0.31 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO David T. Doherty sold 942 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.92, for a total transaction of $31,952.64. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 55,690 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,889,004.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CFO David T. Doherty sold 942 shares of Surgery Partners stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.92, for a total value of $31,952.64. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 55,690 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,889,004.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Jason Eric Evans sold 5,884 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.90, for a total transaction of $199,467.60. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 389,946 shares in the company, valued at $13,219,169.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 76,274 shares of company stock worth $2,530,979 over the last quarter. Insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

Surgery Partners Profile

Surgery Partners, Inc is healthcare services holding company, which engages in the provision of solutions for surgical and related ancillary care in support of its patients and physicians. It operates through the following business segments: Surgical Facility Services, Ancillary Services, and Optical Services.

