Handelsbanken Fonder AB Boosts Stake in Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:AUPH)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its stake in shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:AUPH – Get Rating) (TSE:AUP) by 38.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 35,400 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 9,900 shares during the quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in Aurinia Pharmaceuticals were worth $153,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals by 54.2% during the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,250 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 1,142 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals by 164.7% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 5,300 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 3,298 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new position in shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter valued at $49,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in Aurinia Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter worth $57,000. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Aurinia Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth $46,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.36% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Aurinia Pharmaceuticals

In related news, Director George M. Milne, Jr. purchased 20,000 shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $8.91 per share, for a total transaction of $178,200.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 70,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $623,700. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Director George M. Milne, Jr. purchased 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $8.91 per share, for a total transaction of $178,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 70,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $623,700. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Peter Greenleaf sold 32,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.94, for a total transaction of $292,785.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 982,968 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,787,733.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 63,448 shares of company stock worth $567,225 over the last three months. 3.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ AUPH opened at $11.19 on Tuesday. Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a 1 year low of $4.07 and a 1 year high of $13.41. The stock has a market cap of $1.60 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.70 and a beta of 1.18. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $10.27 and a 200 day moving average of $7.89.

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AUPH – Get Rating) (TSE:AUP) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.05. Aurinia Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 65.90% and a negative return on equity of 23.17%. The business had revenue of $34.41 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.12 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.27) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 59.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. will post -0.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have issued reports on AUPH. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Aurinia Pharmaceuticals currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $13.00.

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapies to treat various diseases with unmet medical need in the United States and internationally. The company offers LUPKYNIS for the treatment of adult patients with active lupus nephritis.

