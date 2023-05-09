Handelsbanken Fonder AB Buys 17,900 Shares of Invitae Co. (NYSE:NVTA)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its holdings in shares of Invitae Co. (NYSE:NVTA – Get Rating) by 57.2% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 49,200 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,900 shares during the quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in Invitae were worth $92,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its position in Invitae by 9.7% during the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 32,282 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $258,000 after acquiring an additional 2,845 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Invitae by 2.9% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 112,499 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $275,000 after buying an additional 3,175 shares during the last quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management bought a new stake in shares of Invitae in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $206,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Invitae by 6.2% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 75,269 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $185,000 after purchasing an additional 4,386 shares during the period. Finally, Aviva PLC raised its position in Invitae by 22.9% in the first quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 26,594 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $212,000 after purchasing an additional 4,954 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.79% of the company’s stock.

NVTA has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Invitae in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Invitae from $2.25 to $1.75 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Invitae from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $2.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $3.93.

Shares of Invitae stock opened at $1.63 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $1.40 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.04. The company has a current ratio of 6.41, a quick ratio of 6.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.68. Invitae Co. has a 52 week low of $1.17 and a 52 week high of $9.00.

Invitae (NYSE:NVTA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The medical research company reported ($0.34) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.55) by $0.21. The business had revenue of $122.45 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $120.98 million. Invitae had a negative net margin of 601.64% and a negative return on equity of 59.44%. Invitae’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.81) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Invitae Co. will post -1.5 earnings per share for the current year.

Invitae Corp. engages in the provision of genetic information into mainstream medical practice. It includes comprehensive panels for hereditary conditions in cancer, cardiology, neurology, pediatric, and rare diseases. The company was founded by Randal W. Scott and Sean E. George on January 13, 2010 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

