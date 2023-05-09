Handelsbanken Fonder AB Buys 20,800 Shares of Desktop Metal, Inc. (NYSE:DM)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its stake in Desktop Metal, Inc. (NYSE:DM – Get Rating) by 49.2% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 63,100 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after buying an additional 20,800 shares during the quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in Desktop Metal were worth $86,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its stake in Desktop Metal by 29.8% in the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 16,244 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 3,730 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in Desktop Metal by 5.9% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 72,801 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $189,000 after buying an additional 4,078 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Desktop Metal by 25.5% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 23,749 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 4,832 shares during the last quarter. Marathon Capital Management increased its holdings in shares of Desktop Metal by 20.0% during the third quarter. Marathon Capital Management now owns 30,000 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $78,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Desktop Metal by 18.4% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 34,496 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 5,349 shares during the last quarter. 42.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Desktop Metal

In other news, Director Scott J. Dussault sold 26,969 shares of Desktop Metal stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.40, for a total value of $64,725.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 16.78% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Desktop Metal Stock Performance

DM has been the subject of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Desktop Metal from $1.75 to $1.90 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 3rd. StockNews.com upgraded Desktop Metal to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $2.20 price objective on shares of Desktop Metal in a research note on Monday, March 6th.

Desktop Metal stock opened at $1.70 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $2.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 4.03 and a quick ratio of 2.93. Desktop Metal, Inc. has a 52 week low of $1.13 and a 52 week high of $3.89.

About Desktop Metal

Desktop Metal, Inc engages in manufacture and sale of additive manufacturing technologies for engineers, designers, and manufacturers in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia- Pacific. The company offers Production System, an industrial manufacturing solution; Shop System, a mid-volume binder jetting platform; X-series platform for serial production binder jet 3D printed metal, ceramic, or composite parts, balancing speed, and quality; and Studio System, an office metal 3D printing system; and Fiber platform that offers a desktop 3D printer.

