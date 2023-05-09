Handelsbanken Fonder AB Buys New Position in The Beauty Health Company (NASDAQ:SKIN)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB purchased a new stake in The Beauty Health Company (NASDAQ:SKIN – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 10,591 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $96,000.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. increased its stake in Beauty Health by 14.7% in the 4th quarter. Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. now owns 31,144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $283,000 after buying an additional 4,000 shares during the last quarter. Luxor Capital Group LP increased its position in shares of Beauty Health by 9.9% during the third quarter. Luxor Capital Group LP now owns 4,071,271 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000,000 after acquiring an additional 365,790 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP boosted its position in Beauty Health by 35,742.3% in the third quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 55,914 shares of the company’s stock worth $659,000 after purchasing an additional 55,758 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its stake in Beauty Health by 390.3% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,752,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,667,000 after purchasing an additional 1,395,408 shares during the period. Finally, Park West Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Beauty Health during the 3rd quarter valued at $21,369,000. 78.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on SKIN shares. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $23.00 price target on shares of Beauty Health in a report on Tuesday, March 14th. DA Davidson lifted their price target on shares of Beauty Health from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 target price on shares of Beauty Health in a research report on Tuesday, March 28th. Cowen cut their price target on Beauty Health from $20.00 to $15.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, BNP Paribas upgraded Beauty Health from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, March 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Beauty Health presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $19.50.

SKIN stock opened at $10.96 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $12.07 and a 200-day moving average of $11.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.28, a quick ratio of 9.20 and a current ratio of 10.79. The Beauty Health Company has a 12 month low of $8.25 and a 12 month high of $16.02.

Beauty Health (NASDAQ:SKIN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.04. Beauty Health had a net margin of 12.13% and a return on equity of 1.97%. The firm had revenue of $98.13 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $94.97 million. Equities analysts expect that The Beauty Health Company will post 0.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The Beauty Health Company designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells aesthetic technologies and products worldwide. The company's flagship product includes HydraFacial that enhance the skin to cleanse, peel, exfoliate, extract, infuse, and hydrate the skin with proprietary solutions and serums.

