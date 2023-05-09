Handelsbanken Fonder AB Buys Shares of 15,146 Sangamo Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGMO)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB bought a new stake in Sangamo Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGMO – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 15,146 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of SGMO. Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sangamo Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Fox Run Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in shares of Sangamo Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at approximately $59,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D purchased a new stake in shares of Sangamo Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at approximately $2,048,000. New Harbor Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Sangamo Therapeutics during the third quarter worth $51,000. Finally, KLK Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Sangamo Therapeutics during the third quarter worth $217,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.34% of the company’s stock.

Get Sangamo Therapeutics alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Bank of America downgraded Sangamo Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $5.00 to $1.50 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. HC Wainwright decreased their target price on Sangamo Therapeutics from $15.00 to $5.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Sangamo Therapeutics from $22.00 to $13.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Sangamo Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, Wedbush upgraded Sangamo Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $16.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Sangamo Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.07.

Sangamo Therapeutics Trading Down 5.2 %

Sangamo Therapeutics stock opened at $1.27 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $217.77 million, a P/E ratio of -1.02 and a beta of 1.07. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $1.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.90. Sangamo Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $1.24 and a 52 week high of $6.42.

Sangamo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SGMO – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.32) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.36) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $27.23 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.86 million. Sangamo Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 61.19% and a negative net margin of 172.76%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.26) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Sangamo Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.14 EPS for the current year.

Sangamo Therapeutics Profile

(Get Rating)

Sangamo Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical stage biotechnology company, which engages in the research and development of zinc finger proteins. It focuses on three therapeutic areas: inherited metabolic diseases, central nervous system, and diseases and immunology, which comprises inflammatory and autoimmune diseases.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SGMO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sangamo Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGMO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Sangamo Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sangamo Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.