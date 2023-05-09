Handelsbanken Fonder AB Buys Shares of 15,146 Sangamo Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGMO)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB bought a new stake in Sangamo Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGMO – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 15,146 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,000.
A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of SGMO. Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sangamo Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Fox Run Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in shares of Sangamo Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at approximately $59,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D purchased a new stake in shares of Sangamo Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at approximately $2,048,000. New Harbor Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Sangamo Therapeutics during the third quarter worth $51,000. Finally, KLK Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Sangamo Therapeutics during the third quarter worth $217,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.34% of the company’s stock.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
A number of analysts have commented on the company. Bank of America downgraded Sangamo Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $5.00 to $1.50 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. HC Wainwright decreased their target price on Sangamo Therapeutics from $15.00 to $5.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Sangamo Therapeutics from $22.00 to $13.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Sangamo Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, Wedbush upgraded Sangamo Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $16.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Sangamo Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.07.
Sangamo Therapeutics Trading Down 5.2 %
Sangamo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SGMO – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.32) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.36) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $27.23 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.86 million. Sangamo Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 61.19% and a negative net margin of 172.76%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.26) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Sangamo Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.14 EPS for the current year.
Sangamo Therapeutics Profile
Sangamo Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical stage biotechnology company, which engages in the research and development of zinc finger proteins. It focuses on three therapeutic areas: inherited metabolic diseases, central nervous system, and diseases and immunology, which comprises inflammatory and autoimmune diseases.
