Handelsbanken Fonder AB Buys Shares of 44,000 Vacasa, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCSA)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB bought a new stake in Vacasa, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCSA – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 44,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $55,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Comprehensive Financial Management LLC boosted its stake in Vacasa by 100.0% in the third quarter. Comprehensive Financial Management LLC now owns 10,893,096 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,442,000 after acquiring an additional 5,446,548 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Vacasa by 506.5% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,702,044 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,716,000 after acquiring an additional 7,267,139 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Vacasa by 100.5% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,536,561 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,067,000 after acquiring an additional 3,277,109 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors boosted its stake in Vacasa by 22.6% in the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 4,499,053 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,207,000 after acquiring an additional 828,497 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pathstone Family Office LLC boosted its stake in Vacasa by 24.0% in the third quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 2,794,958 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,581,000 after acquiring an additional 540,823 shares during the last quarter. 41.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Vacasa

In other news, Director Eric Breon sold 169,277 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.93, for a total value of $157,427.61. Following the transaction, the director now owns 33,999 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,619.07. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 37.00% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Vacasa Stock Up 2.3 %

VCSA has been the topic of several research reports. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and issued a $2.50 price target on shares of Vacasa in a research report on Friday, April 14th. Northland Securities lowered their price target on shares of Vacasa from $5.00 to $2.50 in a research report on Wednesday, March 15th. Oppenheimer lowered shares of Vacasa from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 15th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on shares of Vacasa from $5.00 to $1.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 15th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $3.50.

Vacasa stock opened at $0.85 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.52. Vacasa, Inc. has a 1-year low of $0.69 and a 1-year high of $6.34.

Vacasa (NASDAQ:VCSA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 14th. The company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.41) by $0.76. The firm had revenue of $218.16 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $207.29 million. Vacasa had a negative net margin of 14.98% and a positive return on equity of 66.00%. As a group, analysts predict that Vacasa, Inc. will post -0.43 earnings per share for the current year.

About Vacasa

Vacasa, Inc operates vacation rental management platform in North America, Belize, and Costa Rica. The company enables guests to search, discover, and book its properties on Vacasa.com and the Vacasa Guest App. It also provides services to buy and sell vacation homes through its network of real estate agents.

