Handelsbanken Fonder AB Buys Shares of 4,600 M/I Homes, Inc. (NYSE:MHO)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB purchased a new position in M/I Homes, Inc. (NYSE:MHO – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 4,600 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $212,000.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Boothbay Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in M/I Homes during the third quarter valued at approximately $298,000. Strs Ohio bought a new stake in M/I Homes in the third quarter valued at $601,000. Oberweis Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in M/I Homes by 33.1% during the third quarter. Oberweis Asset Management Inc. now owns 47,900 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,735,000 after acquiring an additional 11,900 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new position in shares of M/I Homes during the third quarter valued at $1,196,000. Finally, Algert Global LLC boosted its stake in shares of M/I Homes by 680.2% in the 3rd quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 48,030 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,740,000 after purchasing an additional 41,874 shares in the last quarter. 92.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get M/I Homes alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at M/I Homes

In other news, CEO Robert H. Schottenstein sold 8,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.00, for a total transaction of $501,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 103,406 shares in the company, valued at $6,100,954. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other M/I Homes news, CEO Robert H. Schottenstein sold 12,203 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.24, for a total value of $820,529.72. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 98,886 shares in the company, valued at $6,649,094.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Robert H. Schottenstein sold 8,500 shares of M/I Homes stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.00, for a total transaction of $501,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 103,406 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,100,954. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 70,560 shares of company stock worth $4,475,282. Insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

M/I Homes Price Performance

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MHO opened at $67.34 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 6.17 and a quick ratio of 1.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 1.91. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $61.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $53.56. M/I Homes, Inc. has a one year low of $34.33 and a one year high of $68.53.

MHO has been the subject of several analyst reports. Wedbush lifted their price target on shares of M/I Homes from $63.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 6th. StockNews.com cut shares of M/I Homes from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 4th.

M/I Homes Profile

(Get Rating)

M/I Homes, Inc engages in the construction and development of residential properties. It operates through the Homebuilding and Financial Services segments. The Homebuilding segment includes Northern and Southern Homebuilding which designs, markets, constructs, and sells single-family homes and attached townhomes to first-time, millennial, move-up, empty-nester, and luxury buyers.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MHO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for M/I Homes, Inc. (NYSE:MHO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for M/I Homes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for M/I Homes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.