Handelsbanken Fonder AB Buys Shares of 5,100 PROCEPT BioRobotics Co. (NASDAQ:PRCT)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB purchased a new position in shares of PROCEPT BioRobotics Co. (NASDAQ:PRCT – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 5,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $212,000.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in PROCEPT BioRobotics by 18.2% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,353 shares of the company’s stock worth $188,000 after buying an additional 825 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of PROCEPT BioRobotics by 59.8% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 22,079 shares of the company’s stock worth $772,000 after acquiring an additional 8,265 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in PROCEPT BioRobotics in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $175,000. Rhumbline Advisers acquired a new stake in PROCEPT BioRobotics in the first quarter valued at $253,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of PROCEPT BioRobotics by 9.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 352,791 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,344,000 after purchasing an additional 31,486 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.40% of the company’s stock.

PROCEPT BioRobotics Stock Performance

NASDAQ:PRCT opened at $27.59 on Tuesday. PROCEPT BioRobotics Co. has a twelve month low of $25.29 and a twelve month high of $52.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 6.92 and a current ratio of 7.73. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $32.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $37.89.

Analyst Ratings Changes

PROCEPT BioRobotics ( NASDAQ:PRCT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.56) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.53) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $23.78 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.70 million. PROCEPT BioRobotics had a negative return on equity of 43.47% and a negative net margin of 115.53%. As a group, research analysts expect that PROCEPT BioRobotics Co. will post -2.2 earnings per share for the current year.

PRCT has been the subject of several research reports. Bank of America cut their price objective on PROCEPT BioRobotics from $52.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on PROCEPT BioRobotics from $54.00 to $49.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of PROCEPT BioRobotics from $52.00 to $43.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, PROCEPT BioRobotics presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.83.

Insider Transactions at PROCEPT BioRobotics

In other news, EVP Hisham Shiblaq sold 21,930 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.23, for a total transaction of $772,593.90. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 31,414 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,106,715.22. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other PROCEPT BioRobotics news, CEO Reza Zadno sold 5,335 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.84, for a total transaction of $169,866.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 155,791 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,960,385.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Hisham Shiblaq sold 21,930 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.23, for a total transaction of $772,593.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 31,414 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,106,715.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 36,171 shares of company stock valued at $1,245,196. Insiders own 40.80% of the company’s stock.

PROCEPT BioRobotics Company Profile

PROCEPT BioRobotics Corporation, a surgical robotics company, develops transformative solutions in urology. It develops, manufactures, and sells AquaBeam Robotic System, an image-guided, surgical robotic system for use in minimally-invasive urologic surgery with a focus on treating benign prostatic hyperplasia (BPH).

