Handelsbanken Fonder AB Buys Shares of 6,800 Phreesia, Inc. (NYSE:PHR)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB purchased a new position in shares of Phreesia, Inc. (NYSE:PHR – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 6,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $220,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of PHR. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Phreesia by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,825 shares of the company’s stock worth $512,000 after buying an additional 352 shares during the last quarter. FourThought Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Phreesia by 16.4% in the 3rd quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 3,081 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after acquiring an additional 434 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in shares of Phreesia by 11.0% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 6,184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $158,000 after purchasing an additional 613 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of Phreesia by 154.6% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 866 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nichols & Pratt Advisers LLP MA boosted its position in shares of Phreesia by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Nichols & Pratt Advisers LLP MA now owns 62,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,020,000 after purchasing an additional 945 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.23% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on PHR shares. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Phreesia from $26.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 23rd. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Phreesia from $37.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Guggenheim upped their target price on Phreesia from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Phreesia from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, Stephens initiated coverage on shares of Phreesia in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $37.00 target price on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $38.07.

Phreesia Price Performance

NYSE PHR opened at $29.66 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $32.75 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $31.89. The company has a current ratio of 3.32, a quick ratio of 3.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Phreesia, Inc. has a 1 year low of $13.19 and a 1 year high of $40.00.

Phreesia (NYSE:PHR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 22nd. The company reported ($0.72) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.78) by $0.06. Phreesia had a negative return on equity of 52.67% and a negative net margin of 62.71%. The company had revenue of $76.59 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $74.50 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.90) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 32.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Phreesia, Inc. will post -2.85 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Phreesia news, SVP Amy Beth Vanduyn sold 2,978 shares of Phreesia stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.79, for a total transaction of $91,692.62. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 96,481 shares in the company, valued at $2,970,649.99. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, SVP Amy Beth Vanduyn sold 2,978 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.79, for a total value of $91,692.62. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 96,481 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,970,649.99. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Michael J. Davidoff sold 1,075 shares of Phreesia stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.13, for a total value of $35,614.75. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 95,773 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,172,959.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 23,308 shares of company stock worth $727,880. Insiders own 5.50% of the company’s stock.

About Phreesia

Phreesia, Inc engages in the provision of patient check-in solutions for medical practices. The firm offers appointments, clinical support, integration, registration, patient activation, analytics and reports, revenue cycle, patient surveys, and privacy and security products. Its solutions include health systems, multi-specialty, and federally qualified health centers (FQHCs).

