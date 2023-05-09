Handelsbanken Fonder AB Cuts Position in Alphatec Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATEC)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB lessened its holdings in Alphatec Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATEC – Get Rating) by 33.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 13,400 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 6,700 shares during the quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in Alphatec were worth $165,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new position in shares of Alphatec in the third quarter worth approximately $28,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in Alphatec during the first quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Alphatec during the second quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in Alphatec by 66.9% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 7,621 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 3,055 shares during the period. Finally, Birchview Capital LP bought a new position in Alphatec during the third quarter valued at approximately $87,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.59% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Alphatec

In other Alphatec news, EVP Craig E. Hunsaker sold 60,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.00, for a total transaction of $840,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 1,435,995 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,103,930. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Alphatec news, EVP Craig E. Hunsaker sold 60,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.00, for a total transaction of $840,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 1,435,995 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,103,930. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Craig E. Hunsaker sold 28,311 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.85, for a total transaction of $448,729.35. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,285,694 shares in the company, valued at $20,378,249.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 536,808 shares of company stock worth $967,984,872. 33.93% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Alphatec Stock Performance

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on ATEC shares. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Alphatec from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 price objective on shares of Alphatec in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Lake Street Capital raised their target price on shares of Alphatec from $16.50 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price on shares of Alphatec in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Alphatec from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $16.25.

NASDAQ:ATEC opened at $14.85 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.65 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.31 and a beta of 1.25. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.96. Alphatec Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $5.73 and a one year high of $17.13.

Alphatec (NASDAQ:ATEC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 28th. The medical technology company reported ($0.33) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.30) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $105.94 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $105.70 million. Alphatec had a negative return on equity of 575.45% and a negative net margin of 39.28%. On average, research analysts predict that Alphatec Holdings, Inc. will post -1.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Alphatec

Alphatec Holdings, Inc engages in the design, development, and marketing of spinal fusion technology products and solutions for the treatment of spinal disorders. It offers intra-operative information and neuromonitoring technologies, access systems, interbody implants, fixation systems, and various biologics offerings.

