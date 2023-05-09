Handelsbanken Fonder AB Has $133,000 Stock Position in Accolade, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACCD)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its position in shares of Accolade, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACCD – Get Rating) by 55.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 17,100 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,100 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in Accolade were worth $133,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in Accolade during the third quarter valued at approximately $6,372,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Accolade by 1,215.5% during the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 47,358 shares of the company’s stock worth $538,000 after buying an additional 43,758 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Accolade by 20.2% during the third quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 34,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $395,000 after buying an additional 5,826 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its holdings in shares of Accolade by 7.5% during the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 38,984 shares of the company’s stock worth $445,000 after buying an additional 2,736 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in shares of Accolade by 1,581.5% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 535,295 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,181,000 after buying an additional 503,461 shares in the last quarter. 79.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:ACCD opened at $11.63 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.94. Accolade, Inc. has a 12 month low of $5.07 and a 12 month high of $17.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $855.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.77 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a current ratio of 3.06, a quick ratio of 3.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

Accolade ( NASDAQ:ACCD Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported ($0.42) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.43) by $0.01. Accolade had a negative return on equity of 31.98% and a negative net margin of 126.58%. The business had revenue of $99.03 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $99.44 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.59) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Accolade, Inc. will post -1.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Accolade from $11.00 to $14.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price target on shares of Accolade in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Accolade from $12.50 to $14.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 28th. DA Davidson upped their price target on shares of Accolade from $14.00 to $16.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Accolade to $17.00 in a report on Friday, March 24th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $14.62.

Accolade, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and provides technology-enabled solutions that help people to understand, navigate, and utilize the healthcare system and their workplace benefits in the United States. The company offers a platform with cloud-based technology and multimodal support from a team of health assistants and clinicians, including nurses, physician medical directors, and behavioral health specialists.

