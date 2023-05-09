Handelsbanken Fonder AB Has $145,000 Holdings in Recursion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RXRX)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its stake in shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RXRX – Get Rating) by 41.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,800 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,500 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in Recursion Pharmaceuticals were worth $145,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in Recursion Pharmaceuticals by 23.2% during the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 7,319 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after acquiring an additional 1,378 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in Recursion Pharmaceuticals by 6.8% during the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 51,453 shares of the company’s stock worth $419,000 after acquiring an additional 3,259 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Recursion Pharmaceuticals by 12.8% during the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 32,611 shares of the company’s stock worth $251,000 after acquiring an additional 3,707 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in Recursion Pharmaceuticals by 26.7% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 18,954 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,000 after acquiring an additional 3,997 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Recursion Pharmaceuticals by 40.0% during the fourth quarter. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,219 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,000 after acquiring an additional 4,063 shares in the last quarter. 63.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. SVB Leerink reduced their target price on Recursion Pharmaceuticals from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 23rd. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on Recursion Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $17.00 price target on the stock.

In other news, insider Shafique Virani sold 7,486 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.33, for a total value of $62,358.38. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 189,846 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,581,417.18. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . In related news, major shareholder Mubadala Investment Co Pjsc purchased 11,000 shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 10th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $7.98 per share, with a total value of $87,780.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 12,365,744 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $98,678,637.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, insider Shafique Virani sold 7,486 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.33, for a total value of $62,358.38. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 189,846 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,581,417.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have bought 258,764 shares of company stock valued at $2,013,594 and have sold 195,701 shares valued at $1,406,663. 22.25% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ RXRX opened at $5.60 on Tuesday. Recursion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a twelve month low of $4.54 and a twelve month high of $14.18. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $6.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.08.

Recursion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RXRX – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 27th. The company reported ($0.31) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($0.16). Recursion Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 601.05% and a negative return on equity of 53.07%. The firm had revenue of $13.68 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $66.68 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Recursion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Recursion Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the decoding biology by integrating technological innovations across biology, chemistry, automation, data science, and engineering to industrialize drug discovery. The company develops REC-994, which is in Phase IIa clinical trial to treat cerebral cavernous malformation; REC-2282 for the treatment of neurofibromatosis type 2; REC-4881 to treat familial adenomatous polyposis; and REC-3599, which is in Phase I clinical trial to treat GM2 gangliosidosis.

