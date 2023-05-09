Handelsbanken Fonder AB Has $86,000 Stock Holdings in Nano Dimension Ltd. (NASDAQ:NNDM)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB decreased its position in Nano Dimension Ltd. (NASDAQ:NNDM – Get Rating) by 37.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 37,400 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 22,400 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in Nano Dimension were worth $86,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Murchinson Ltd. lifted its stake in Nano Dimension by 74.4% in the 3rd quarter. Murchinson Ltd. now owns 10,354,646 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $24,748,000 after acquiring an additional 4,417,412 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Nano Dimension by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,596,456 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $13,376,000 after purchasing an additional 74,316 shares in the last quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC boosted its stake in Nano Dimension by 74.4% in the third quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC now owns 5,177,224 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $12,374,000 after buying an additional 2,208,657 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Nano Dimension by 3.0% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,798,466 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $11,468,000 after buying an additional 140,298 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Anson Funds Management LP raised its position in Nano Dimension by 1,652.8% in the third quarter. Anson Funds Management LP now owns 4,136,666 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $9,887,000 after purchasing an additional 3,900,666 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 24.34% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NNDM opened at $2.65 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $2.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.57. Nano Dimension Ltd. has a 12 month low of $2.06 and a 12 month high of $3.74.

Nano Dimension Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides additive electronics in Israel and internationally. The company's flagship product is DragonFly IV system that serves cross-industry High-Performance-Electronic-Devices' fabrication needs by depositing proprietary conductive and dielectric substances, as well as integrates in-situ capacitors, antennas, coils, transformers, and electromechanical components.

