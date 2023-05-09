Handelsbanken Fonder AB Invests $124,000 in NanoString Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSTG)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB bought a new position in NanoString Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSTG – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm bought 15,600 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $124,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of NSTG. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in NanoString Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at about $57,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in NanoString Technologies by 181.5% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,705 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 3,678 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in NanoString Technologies by 39.3% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 13,214 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $105,000 after acquiring an additional 3,725 shares during the period. OLD National Bancorp IN purchased a new position in NanoString Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at about $146,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in NanoString Technologies by 50.6% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 11,852 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $150,000 after acquiring an additional 3,983 shares during the period.

NanoString Technologies Stock Down 4.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ NSTG opened at $8.59 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $9.36 and a 200 day moving average of $9.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.67, a quick ratio of 3.54 and a current ratio of 4.34. NanoString Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $4.37 and a 12-month high of $18.51.

Insider Buying and Selling at NanoString Technologies

NanoString Technologies ( NASDAQ:NSTG Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.95) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.61) by ($0.34). The business had revenue of $34.42 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.15 million. NanoString Technologies had a negative net margin of 122.19% and a negative return on equity of 252.96%. Sell-side analysts expect that NanoString Technologies, Inc. will post -2.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Gregory Norden purchased 12,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $9.84 per share, with a total value of $123,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 23,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $234,192. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Director Gregory Norden bought 12,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $9.84 per share, with a total value of $123,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 23,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $234,192. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Charles P. Waite, Jr. purchased 12,000 shares of NanoString Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $8.35 per share, for a total transaction of $100,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 23,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $194,555. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on NSTG shares. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of NanoString Technologies in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of NanoString Technologies in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of NanoString Technologies from $17.00 to $16.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.83.

About NanoString Technologies

(Get Rating)

NanoString Technologies, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of instruments and services for profiling of genes and proteins from tissue sample. It offers the GeoMx Digital Spatial Profiler, nCounter Analysis System product platforms, GeoMx Assays, nCounter Panels & Assays and CosMx Spatial Molecular.

