Handelsbanken Fonder AB Invests $136,000 in Pulmonx Co. (NASDAQ:LUNG)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB bought a new position in shares of Pulmonx Co. (NASDAQ:LUNG – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 16,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $136,000.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Pulmonx during the third quarter worth $30,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Pulmonx in the first quarter valued at about $40,000. Versor Investments LP acquired a new stake in shares of Pulmonx during the fourth quarter worth about $131,000. UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of Pulmonx by 55.2% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 13,180 shares of the company’s stock worth $220,000 after purchasing an additional 4,685 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American International Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Pulmonx by 23.5% during the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 16,007 shares of the company’s stock worth $236,000 after purchasing an additional 3,044 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.68% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Pulmonx from $13.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Citigroup boosted their target price on Pulmonx from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 3rd. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their target price on Pulmonx from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Pulmonx from $9.50 to $11.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised Pulmonx from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $10.00 to $15.00 in a report on Monday, February 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $14.75.

Pulmonx Stock Up 1.1 %

LUNG opened at $12.43 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $11.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 8.35 and a current ratio of 9.14. The company has a market cap of $468.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.87 and a beta of 0.33. Pulmonx Co. has a one year low of $4.07 and a one year high of $24.49.

Pulmonx (NASDAQ:LUNG – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The company reported ($0.42) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.43) by $0.01. Pulmonx had a negative return on equity of 36.12% and a negative net margin of 102.69%. The company had revenue of $14.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.49 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.43) earnings per share. Pulmonx’s quarterly revenue was up 34.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Pulmonx Co. will post -1.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Glendon E. French III sold 2,895 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.03, for a total transaction of $31,931.85. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,032,580 shares in the company, valued at $11,389,357.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 5,365 shares of company stock worth $59,176. 8.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Pulmonx Company Profile

Pulmonx Corporation, a medical technology company, provides minimally invasive devices for the treatment of chronic obstructive pulmonary diseases. It offers Zephyr Endobronchial Valve, a solution for the treatment of bronchoscopic in adult patients with hyperinflation associated with severe emphysema; and Chartis Pulmonary Assessment System, a balloon catheter and console system with flow and pressure sensors that are used to assess the presence of collateral ventilation.

