Handelsbanken Fonder AB Invests $204,000 in TransMedics Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMDX)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB bought a new position in shares of TransMedics Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMDX – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 3,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $204,000.
Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Oakworth Capital Inc. bought a new position in shares of TransMedics Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in TransMedics Group during the 4th quarter worth $42,000. MCF Advisors LLC bought a new position in TransMedics Group during the 3rd quarter worth $43,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in TransMedics Group by 643.0% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,122 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 971 shares during the period. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in TransMedics Group by 125.4% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,603 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,000 after acquiring an additional 1,448 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.58% of the company’s stock.
TransMedics Group Stock Down 4.2 %
Shares of TMDX stock opened at $70.94 on Tuesday. TransMedics Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $23.96 and a 52-week high of $90.15. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $75.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $65.25. The company has a quick ratio of 9.79, a current ratio of 10.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
A number of equities analysts have commented on TMDX shares. Cowen raised their price objective on TransMedics Group from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their target price on TransMedics Group from $68.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on TransMedics Group from $67.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on TransMedics Group from $85.00 to $90.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on TransMedics Group from $63.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, TransMedics Group currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $72.29.
Insider Activity at TransMedics Group
In related news, insider Tamer I. Khayal sold 4,070 shares of TransMedics Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.15, for a total value of $285,510.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,300 shares in the company, valued at approximately $91,195. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, insider Tamer I. Khayal sold 35,930 shares of TransMedics Group stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.51, for a total transaction of $2,641,214.30. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 14,375 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,056,706.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Tamer I. Khayal sold 4,070 shares of TransMedics Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.15, for a total transaction of $285,510.50. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $91,195. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 146,460 shares of company stock worth $11,174,974. Corporate insiders own 6.70% of the company’s stock.
TransMedics Group Profile
TransMedics Group, Inc operates as a commercial stage medical technology company. The firm engages in the development and commercialization of organ care system platform. It focuses on the preservation of human organs for transplant in a near-physiologic condition to address the limitations of cold storage organ preservation.
