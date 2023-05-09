Handelsbanken Fonder AB Invests $217,000 in Green Plains Inc. (NASDAQ:GPRE)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB acquired a new stake in Green Plains Inc. (NASDAQ:GPRE – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 7,100 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $217,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of GPRE. Covestor Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Green Plains by 8,023.1% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,056 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 1,043 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Green Plains during the first quarter worth $46,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its position in shares of Green Plains by 39.2% in the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,915 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 539 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of Green Plains by 714.1% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,346 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $104,000 after buying an additional 2,935 shares during the period. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp grew its position in shares of Green Plains by 1,971.4% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 4,205 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $122,000 after buying an additional 4,002 shares during the last quarter.

A number of brokerages have commented on GPRE. Stephens downgraded Green Plains from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $40.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. StockNews.com began coverage on Green Plains in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Green Plains in a report on Thursday, April 13th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $33.00 price target for the company. Finally, Craig Hallum increased their price objective on shares of Green Plains from $44.00 to $49.00 in a report on Thursday, February 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $41.17.

Shares of GPRE stock opened at $30.96 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.73. The stock has a market cap of $1.84 billion, a PE ratio of -12.90 and a beta of 1.73. The business’s fifty day moving average is $32.26 and its 200-day moving average is $32.18. Green Plains Inc. has a 1 year low of $26.33 and a 1 year high of $41.25.

Green Plains (NASDAQ:GPRE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The specialty chemicals company reported ($1.20) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.37) by ($0.83). The business had revenue of $832.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $823.35 million. Green Plains had a negative net margin of 3.66% and a negative return on equity of 14.94%. Green Plains’s revenue was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($1.16) earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Green Plains Inc. will post 0.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Green Plains, Inc engages in the production of fuel-grade ethanol and corn oil, the provision of grain handling, and storage commodity marketing and distribution services. It operates through the following segments: Ethanol Production, Agribusiness and Energy Services, and Partnership. The Ethanol Production segment produces ethanol, distillers’ grain, and corn oil at ethanol plants in Indiana, Iowa, Minnesota, Nebraska, Tennessee, and Texas.

