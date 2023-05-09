Handelsbanken Fonder AB Invests $75,000 in SES AI Co. (NYSE:SES)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB acquired a new position in SES AI Co. (NYSE:SES – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 23,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $75,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of SES AI in the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in SES AI during the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new position in SES AI during the first quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in SES AI during the first quarter valued at approximately $73,000. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc purchased a new position in SES AI during the third quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.39% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, CTO Yongkyu Son sold 37,381 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.65, for a total value of $61,678.65. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 583,862 shares in the company, valued at approximately $963,372.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CEO Qichao Hu sold 69,872 shares of SES AI stock in a transaction on Friday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.65, for a total value of $115,288.80. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,350,607 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,228,501.55. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CTO Yongkyu Son sold 37,381 shares of SES AI stock in a transaction on Friday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.65, for a total transaction of $61,678.65. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 583,862 shares in the company, valued at approximately $963,372.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 180,347 shares of company stock worth $327,722. Corporate insiders own 12.30% of the company’s stock.

NYSE SES opened at $1.56 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $545.70 million, a PE ratio of -7.80 and a beta of 2.26. SES AI Co. has a 12 month low of $1.41 and a 12 month high of $7.79. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $2.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.50.

SES AI (NYSE:SES – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 14th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that SES AI Co. will post -0.25 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of SES AI from $7.00 to $4.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 15th.

SES AI Corporation engages in the development and production of high-performance Lithium-metal rechargeable batteries for electric vehicles and other applications. The company was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in Boston, Massachusetts.

