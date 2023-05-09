Handelsbanken Fonder AB Invests $76,000 in Energy Vault Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:NRGV)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB bought a new stake in shares of Energy Vault Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:NRGV – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 24,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $76,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of NRGV. ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Energy Vault during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Covington Capital Management purchased a new position in Energy Vault during the third quarter worth about $35,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in Energy Vault by 32.5% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 11,882 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 2,913 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new position in Energy Vault during the third quarter worth about $47,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in Energy Vault during the third quarter worth about $51,000. 36.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:NRGV opened at $1.72 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $2.11 and a 200 day moving average of $3.06. Energy Vault Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $1.35 and a 52 week high of $16.40.

Energy Vault ( NYSE:NRGV Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 7th. The company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $100.32 million for the quarter. Energy Vault had a negative net margin of 53.67% and a negative return on equity of 19.63%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Energy Vault Holdings, Inc. will post -0.63 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have commented on NRGV shares. TD Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of Energy Vault from $9.00 to $6.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th. Guggenheim lowered shares of Energy Vault from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, March 6th. Chardan Capital lowered their price objective on shares of Energy Vault from $13.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on shares of Energy Vault from $2.00 to $1.75 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of Energy Vault from $9.00 to $6.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 15th.

In other news, CTO Andrea Pedretti sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.78, for a total transaction of $94,500.00. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 1,277,887 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,830,412.86. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Robert Piconi purchased 66,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 14th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $2.27 per share, with a total value of $149,820.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 6,403,192 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,535,245.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CTO Andrea Pedretti sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.78, for a total transaction of $94,500.00. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 1,277,887 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,830,412.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 125,000 shares of company stock valued at $284,000. 26.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Energy Vault Holdings, Inc develops and sells energy storage solutions. The company offers gravity-based storage systems, including EVx Platform, a scalable, modular product line starting from 40-megawatt hour to multi-gigawatt hours to address grid resiliency needs in shorter durations; Energy Vault Resiliency Center, a scalable, gigawatt hour scale product line designed to address grid resiliency needs to manage energy disruptive climate events; and Energy Vault solutions.

