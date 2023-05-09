Handelsbanken Fonder AB Makes New $148,000 Investment in Nu Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NU)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB acquired a new position in shares of Nu Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NU – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm acquired 36,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $148,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in NU. LWM Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in shares of NU by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. LWM Advisory Services LLC now owns 32,854 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,000 after buying an additional 16,426 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc raised its holdings in NU by 561.4% during the fourth quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 4,402,208 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,917,000 after buying an additional 3,736,606 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. acquired a new stake in shares of NU in the 4th quarter worth about $39,620,000. Unison Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of NU by 59.2% in the 4th quarter. Unison Asset Management LLC now owns 428,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,744,000 after acquiring an additional 159,432 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Flossbach Von Storch AG raised its holdings in shares of NU by 30.8% in the 4th quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 425,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,730,000 after acquiring an additional 100,000 shares during the last quarter. 47.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of NU from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of NU from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, NU has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $7.44.

NU stock opened at $5.92 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 0.37 and a quick ratio of 0.37. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $4.75 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.48. Nu Holdings Ltd. has a twelve month low of $3.26 and a twelve month high of $5.98.

NU (NYSE:NU – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 14th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.04. NU had a negative net margin of 7.61% and a positive return on equity of 2.13%. The business had revenue of $1.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.41 billion. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Nu Holdings Ltd. will post 0.14 EPS for the current year.

Nu Holdings Ltd. operates as a digital financial services platform and technology company primarily in Brazil, Mexico, and Colombia. It offers Nu credit and debit cards; Ultraviolet credit and debit cards; and mobile payment solutions for NuAccount customers to make and receive transfers, pay bills, and make everyday purchases through their mobile phones.

