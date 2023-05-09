Handelsbanken Fonder AB Makes New $206,000 Investment in The Shyft Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHYF)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB acquired a new position in The Shyft Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHYF – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 8,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $206,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Gradient Investments LLC bought a new stake in The Shyft Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its position in shares of The Shyft Group by 55.8% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 1,301 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 466 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its stake in shares of The Shyft Group by 548.0% in the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,756 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 1,485 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of The Shyft Group by 57.5% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 1,114 shares during the period. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in shares of The Shyft Group by 261.7% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,691 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,000 after acquiring an additional 3,394 shares during the period. 80.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get The Shyft Group alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. BTIG Research assumed coverage on shares of The Shyft Group in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price target for the company. DA Davidson decreased their target price on shares of The Shyft Group from $38.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of The Shyft Group from $40.00 to $30.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of The Shyft Group from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, April 28th.

The Shyft Group Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of SHYF stock opened at $23.61 on Tuesday. The Shyft Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $17.66 and a 52-week high of $34.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.77. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $25.74. The company has a market capitalization of $824.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.84 and a beta of 1.99.

The Shyft Group (NASDAQ:SHYF – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $302.01 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $314.60 million. The Shyft Group had a net margin of 3.96% and a return on equity of 17.50%. Research analysts anticipate that The Shyft Group, Inc. will post 1.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The Shyft Group Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 20th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 17th will be paid a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 16th. The Shyft Group’s payout ratio is 16.81%.

Insider Buying and Selling at The Shyft Group

In related news, insider Stephen K. Guillaume sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.83, for a total transaction of $53,660.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 73,792 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,979,839.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, insider Stephen K. Guillaume sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.58, for a total transaction of $106,320.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 67,792 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,801,911.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Stephen K. Guillaume sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.83, for a total transaction of $53,660.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 73,792 shares in the company, valued at $1,979,839.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.65% of the company’s stock.

The Shyft Group Profile

(Get Rating)

The Shyft Group, Inc engages in vehicle manufacturing and assembly for the commercial and retail vehicle industries as well as for the emergency response and recreational vehicle markets. It operates through the Fleet Vehicles and Services, and Specialty Vehicles segments. The Fleet Vehicles and Services segment manufactures commercial vehicles used in the e-commerce/last mile/parcel delivery, beverage and grocery delivery, mobile retail, and trades and construction industries.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SHYF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Shyft Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHYF – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for The Shyft Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Shyft Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.