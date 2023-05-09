Handelsbanken Fonder AB Makes New $60,000 Investment in Sharecare, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHCR)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB acquired a new stake in Sharecare, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHCR – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 37,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $60,000.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in SHCR. Regimen Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sharecare during the fourth quarter worth $242,000. Intellectus Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Sharecare by 20.7% during the fourth quarter. Intellectus Partners LLC now owns 72,925 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,000 after purchasing an additional 12,500 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in shares of Sharecare by 10.9% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 96,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $154,000 after purchasing an additional 9,448 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Sharecare by 18.2% during the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 38,359 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 5,904 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cowen Prime Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Sharecare by 14.2% during the fourth quarter. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC now owns 3,144,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,030,000 after purchasing an additional 391,500 shares during the last quarter. 34.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Sharecare alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Sharecare from $2.50 to $2.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $3.02.

Sharecare Stock Performance

Sharecare Company Profile

Shares of Sharecare stock opened at $1.47 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.97. The company has a market cap of $523.64 million, a P/E ratio of -4.32 and a beta of 0.28. Sharecare, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1.32 and a fifty-two week high of $3.20.

(Get Rating)

Sharecare, Inc operates as a digital healthcare platform company. Its Sharecare platform connects people, patients, providers, employers, health plans, government organizations, and communities that optimize individual and population-wide well-being. The company offers enterprise solutions based on a software-as-a-service model that allows enterprise clients to message, motivate, and manage their populations, as well as measure their population progress; a suite of data and information-driven solutions; and life sciences solutions, which provides members with personalized information, programs, and resources to enhance their health and well-being.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SHCR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sharecare, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHCR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Sharecare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sharecare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.