Handelsbanken Fonder AB Makes New Investment in Arvinas, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARVN)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB acquired a new stake in Arvinas, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARVN – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm acquired 6,325 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $216,000.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in ARVN. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Arvinas by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 9,838 shares of the company’s stock worth $437,000 after acquiring an additional 233 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Arvinas by 25.8% in the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,384 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 284 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in Arvinas by 37.6% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 336 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its holdings in shares of Arvinas by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 34,291 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,173,000 after acquiring an additional 520 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP lifted its position in shares of Arvinas by 9.4% in the second quarter. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP now owns 6,514 shares of the company’s stock valued at $274,000 after acquiring an additional 559 shares in the last quarter. 92.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $90.00 price objective on shares of Arvinas in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price objective on shares of Arvinas in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Guggenheim lowered shares of Arvinas from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. Citigroup increased their price target on Arvinas from $72.00 to $77.00 in a report on Friday, March 17th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Arvinas from $81.00 to $61.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $67.33.

In related news, insider Ian Taylor sold 1,051 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.53, for a total transaction of $31,036.03. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 101,721 shares in the company, valued at $3,003,821.13. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . In related news, CEO John G. Houston sold 5,878 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.53, for a total transaction of $173,577.34. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 917,427 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,091,619.31. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, insider Ian Taylor sold 1,051 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.53, for a total value of $31,036.03. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 101,721 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,003,821.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 8,674 shares of company stock valued at $256,143. 2.78% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ ARVN opened at $24.67 on Tuesday. Arvinas, Inc. has a 52-week low of $22.10 and a 52-week high of $58.58. The business’s 50 day moving average is $27.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $34.40. The firm has a market cap of $1.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.36 and a beta of 1.75.

Arvinas (NASDAQ:ARVN – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Friday, May 5th. The company reported ($1.54) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.49) by ($0.05). Arvinas had a negative return on equity of 43.79% and a negative net margin of 228.19%. The firm had revenue of $32.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.74 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($1.20) EPS. Arvinas’s revenue was up 22.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Arvinas, Inc. will post -6.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Arvinas, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapies to degrade disease-causing proteins. Its product candidates are ARV-110, a proteolysis targeting chimera (PROTAC) protein degrader that is in phase I clinical trial targeting the androgen receptor (AR) protein for the treatment of men with metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer, ARV-471, and ARV-766, a PROTAC protein degrader targeting the estrogen receptor protein for the treatment of patients with metastatic ER positive/HER2 negative breast cancer.

