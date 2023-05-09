Handelsbanken Fonder AB Makes New Investment in Avanos Medical, Inc. (NYSE:AVNS)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB purchased a new stake in Avanos Medical, Inc. (NYSE:AVNS – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 8,216 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $222,000.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in Avanos Medical during the 3rd quarter valued at $77,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of Avanos Medical by 23.9% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after acquiring an additional 521 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its stake in shares of Avanos Medical by 96.0% during the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 4,519 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,000 after buying an additional 2,213 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Avanos Medical in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $123,000. Finally, Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC purchased a new stake in Avanos Medical in the 4th quarter worth approximately $133,000. Institutional investors own 92.08% of the company’s stock.

Avanos Medical Stock Performance

Shares of AVNS stock opened at $23.45 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $28.79 and a 200-day moving average price of $27.76. The company has a quick ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 2.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.09 billion, a PE ratio of 25.49 and a beta of 0.93. Avanos Medical, Inc. has a 52 week low of $19.32 and a 52 week high of $31.99.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Avanos Medical ( NYSE:AVNS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $191.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $195.20 million. Avanos Medical had a return on equity of 6.11% and a net margin of 5.34%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.26 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Avanos Medical, Inc. will post 1.64 earnings per share for the current year.

AVNS has been the topic of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Avanos Medical from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. TheStreet cut shares of Avanos Medical from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Avanos Medical from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 4th.

About Avanos Medical

Avanos Medical, Inc is a medical technology company. It engages in delivering clinically superior medical device solutions and products to healthcare providers and patients. The company was founded on February 25, 2014 and is headquartered in Alpharetta, GA.

