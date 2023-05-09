Handelsbanken Fonder AB Makes New Investment in Ichor Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ:ICHR)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB bought a new stake in shares of Ichor Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ:ICHR – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 8,000 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $215,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of ICHR. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its stake in Ichor by 48.3% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 1,155 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 376 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in Ichor by 50.3% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,174 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 393 shares in the last quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Ichor by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 29,616 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $794,000 after purchasing an additional 395 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its stake in Ichor by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 39,117 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,049,000 after buying an additional 449 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Ichor by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 10,131 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $263,000 after buying an additional 507 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.39% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on ICHR shares. B. Riley upped their target price on shares of Ichor from $33.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Ichor in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on shares of Ichor from $34.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of Ichor from $42.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Ichor from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, March 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $38.33.

NASDAQ:ICHR opened at $28.37 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $29.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $29.79. Ichor Holdings, Ltd. has a one year low of $21.03 and a one year high of $39.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $823.58 million, a P/E ratio of 11.30 and a beta of 1.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 3.09 and a quick ratio of 1.38.

Ichor (NASDAQ:ICHR – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The technology company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $301.72 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $300.50 million. Ichor had a return on equity of 17.02% and a net margin of 5.69%. As a group, analysts forecast that Ichor Holdings, Ltd. will post 0.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Ichor news, Director Wendy Arienzo sold 7,899 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.88, for a total transaction of $259,719.12. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 8,924 shares in the company, valued at approximately $293,421.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Ichor Holdings Ltd. engages in designing, engineering, and manufacturing fluid delivery subsystems for semiconductor capital equipment. It offers gas and chemical delivery systems, which are key elements of the process tools used in the manufacturing of semiconductor devices. The firm also manufactures precision machined components, weldments, and proprietary products for use in fluid delivery systems for direct sales to its customers.

