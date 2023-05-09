Handelsbanken Fonder AB Makes New Investment in LSB Industries, Inc. (NYSE:LXU)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB purchased a new position in LSB Industries, Inc. (NYSE:LXU – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm purchased 11,600 shares of the conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $154,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in LXU. National Bank of Canada FI grew its position in LSB Industries by 260.7% during the fourth quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 2,518 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 1,820 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG lifted its holdings in shares of LSB Industries by 12.4% in the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 24,200 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $344,000 after buying an additional 2,678 shares in the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new position in shares of LSB Industries in the third quarter worth $40,000. Lansing Street Advisors purchased a new position in shares of LSB Industries in the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in shares of LSB Industries by 5.3% in the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 62,666 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $893,000 after buying an additional 3,147 shares in the last quarter. 81.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get LSB Industries alerts:

LSB Industries Trading Up 8.6 %

NYSE LXU opened at $9.58 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 3.76 and a current ratio of 4.44. The company has a market capitalization of $729.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.32 and a beta of 1.50. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.46 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $12.56. LSB Industries, Inc. has a one year low of $8.15 and a one year high of $22.23.

Analyst Ratings Changes

LSB Industries ( NYSE:LXU Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The conglomerate reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $233.65 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $251.40 million. LSB Industries had a net margin of 21.22% and a return on equity of 35.95%. Equities analysts forecast that LSB Industries, Inc. will post 1.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of LSB Industries from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of LSB Industries in a report on Tuesday, March 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $16.00 target price on the stock. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of LSB Industries from $18.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of LSB Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $20.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of LSB Industries from $18.00 to $16.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, LSB Industries has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.43.

LSB Industries Company Profile

(Get Rating)

LSB Industries, Inc engages in manufacturing, marketing, and sale of chemical products for the agricultural, mining, and industrial markets. It also own and operate facilities in El Dorado, Arkansas (El Dorado Facility), Cherokee, Alabama (Cherokee Facility), and Pryor, Oklahoma (Pryor Facility), as well as facility for Covestro AG (Covestro) in Baytown, Texas (Baytown Facility).

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LXU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for LSB Industries, Inc. (NYSE:LXU – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for LSB Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LSB Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.