Handelsbanken Fonder AB Makes New Investment in Planet Labs PBC (NYSE:PL)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB acquired a new position in Planet Labs PBC (NYSE:PL – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor acquired 40,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $174,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of PL. Alphabet Inc. bought a new position in Planet Labs PBC in the third quarter worth approximately $173,449,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Planet Labs PBC by 175.6% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,887,991 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,702,000 after acquiring an additional 10,759,901 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in Planet Labs PBC during the first quarter valued at $23,671,000. State Street Corp grew its stake in Planet Labs PBC by 580.7% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,064,196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,598,000 after acquiring an additional 3,467,126 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in Planet Labs PBC by 352.8% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,418,888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,144,000 after acquiring an additional 1,105,535 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.05% of the company’s stock.

Planet Labs PBC Price Performance

PL stock opened at $3.95 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.63. The company has a market capitalization of $1.09 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.48 and a beta of 0.69. Planet Labs PBC has a 12 month low of $3.29 and a 12 month high of $7.51.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Planet Labs PBC ( NYSE:PL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 29th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by $0.02. Planet Labs PBC had a negative net margin of 84.68% and a negative return on equity of 26.83%. The firm had revenue of $52.98 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $52.56 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.26) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 42.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Planet Labs PBC will post -0.54 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have commented on PL. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 price objective on shares of Planet Labs PBC in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of Planet Labs PBC from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. Benchmark lowered their price objective on shares of Planet Labs PBC from $11.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Planet Labs PBC in a report on Monday, January 23rd. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $6.00 target price for the company. Finally, Citigroup began coverage on shares of Planet Labs PBC in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $6.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $7.28.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Kevin Weil acquired 274,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $3.64 per share, with a total value of $997,360.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 439,580 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,600,071.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 10.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Planet Labs PBC

Planet Labs PBC designs, constructs, and launches constellations of satellites with the intent of providing high cadence geospatial data delivered to customers through an online platform worldwide. The company offers Open Geospatial Consortium, a cloud-native proprietary technology that performs critical processing and overall harmonizing of images for time series and data fusion and analysis; and space-based hardware and related software systems.

