Handelsbanken Fonder AB Makes New Investment in Rover Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROVR)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB bought a new stake in Rover Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROVR – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm bought 33,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $123,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in Rover Group by 89.4% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 17,008 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 8,027 shares during the last quarter. Platform Technology Partners bought a new position in Rover Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Rover Group by 23.1% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 279,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $934,000 after buying an additional 52,587 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Rover Group during the third quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Rover Group during the third quarter worth $41,000. Institutional investors own 82.88% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their target price on Rover Group from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $6.00 price objective on shares of Rover Group in a report on Friday, April 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Rover Group from $6.00 to $5.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5.25.

Shares of ROVR opened at $4.04 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $4.27 and its 200 day moving average is $4.21. Rover Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $3.14 and a 12-month high of $6.05.

Rover Group (NASDAQ:ROVR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 27th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Rover Group had a negative net margin of 12.63% and a negative return on equity of 3.97%. The firm had revenue of $52.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $50.15 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.03) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 36.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Rover Group, Inc. will post -0.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Rover Group, Inc operates an online marketplace for pet care worldwide. It connects pet parents with pet providers who offer overnight services, including boarding and in-home pet sitting, as well as daytime services, such as doggy daycare, dog walking, drop-in visits, grooming, and training. The company is headquartered in Seattle, Washington.

