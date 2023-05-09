Handelsbanken Fonder AB Purchases New Holdings in LendingClub Co. (NYSE:LC)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB bought a new stake in shares of LendingClub Co. (NYSE:LC – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 10,100 shares of the credit services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $89,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in LendingClub during the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of LendingClub by 367.2% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,607 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 2,049 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its stake in shares of LendingClub by 251.3% during the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 3,861 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 2,762 shares during the period. Lansing Street Advisors bought a new position in shares of LendingClub in the fourth quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, Asset Management One Co. Ltd. increased its stake in LendingClub by 45.9% in the 4th quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 6,402 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 2,013 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.11% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have commented on LC shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their target price on shares of LendingClub from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on LendingClub in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $11.00 price objective on the stock. Janney Montgomery Scott cut LendingClub from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $10.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, January 26th. StockNews.com downgraded LendingClub from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, March 30th. Finally, Maxim Group dropped their target price on shares of LendingClub from $20.00 to $15.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, LendingClub has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.50.

LendingClub Stock Up 1.2 %

Shares of LendingClub stock opened at $6.87 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $738.32 million, a P/E ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 1.94. LendingClub Co. has a 52-week low of $6.30 and a 52-week high of $16.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $7.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.97.

LendingClub (NYSE:LC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The credit services provider reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.01. LendingClub had a return on equity of 10.45% and a net margin of 22.96%. The firm had revenue of $245.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $237.32 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.39 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that LendingClub Co. will post 0.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

LendingClub Profile

LendingClub Corp. engages in an online marketplace that facilitates loans to borrowers and investments. It operates through the LendingClub Bank and LendingClub Corporation (Parent Only) segments. The LendingClub Bank segment offers a full complement of financial products and solutions, including loans, leases and deposits.

