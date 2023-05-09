Handelsbanken Fonder AB Purchases New Position in Olo Inc. (NYSE:OLO)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB acquired a new stake in Olo Inc. (NYSE:OLO – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 19,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $120,000.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of OLO in the third quarter valued at about $64,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of OLO during the 3rd quarter worth $66,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in OLO during the first quarter worth about $113,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new position in OLO in the 4th quarter valued at about $63,000. Finally, Quantamental Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of OLO during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $80,000. Institutional investors own 80.93% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CRO Diego Panama sold 11,826 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.04, for a total value of $95,081.04. Following the sale, the executive now directly owns 680,606 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,472,072.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CRO Diego Panama sold 11,826 shares of OLO stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.04, for a total transaction of $95,081.04. Following the transaction, the executive now directly owns 680,606 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,472,072.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Noah H. Glass sold 8,918 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.80, for a total transaction of $69,560.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 310,880 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,424,864. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 34,491 shares of company stock worth $271,782. 40.52% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

OLO has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com started coverage on OLO in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Piper Sandler reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $9.00 price objective on shares of OLO in a research report on Tuesday, March 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of OLO from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.58.

Shares of OLO stock opened at $6.80 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $7.59 and a 200-day moving average of $7.55. Olo Inc. has a 12-month low of $5.74 and a 12-month high of $14.08.

OLO (NYSE:OLO – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.02. OLO had a negative return on equity of 4.66% and a negative net margin of 24.79%. The business had revenue of $49.78 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $48.47 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Olo Inc. will post -0.16 EPS for the current year.

Olo Inc provides software-as-a-service platform for multi-location restaurants in the United States. The company's platform enables on-demand commerce operations, which cover digital ordering and delivery through online and mobile ordering modules. Its modules include Order Management, an on-demand digital commerce and channel management solutions that enables consumers to order directly from and pay restaurants via mobile, web, kiosk, voice, and other digital channels; and Delivery Enablement, a fulfillment network, as well as a network aggregator and channel management solution, which enables restaurants to offer, manage, and expand direct delivery, as well as allows restaurants to control and syndicate menu, pricing, location data, and availability, while directly integrating and optimizing orders from third-parties into the restaurants' point-of-sale and systems.

