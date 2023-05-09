Handelsbanken Fonder AB Raises Stake in GoPro, Inc. (NASDAQ:GPRO)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its stake in GoPro, Inc. (NASDAQ:GPRO – Get Rating) by 16.8% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 27,100 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,900 shares during the quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in GoPro were worth $135,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in GoPro by 52.7% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,439,636 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,888,000 after acquiring an additional 1,531,553 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of GoPro in the 3rd quarter valued at about $6,494,000. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of GoPro by 27.4% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,278,262 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,189,000 after buying an additional 1,133,819 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP boosted its stake in GoPro by 426.5% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 1,000,827 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,934,000 after purchasing an additional 810,727 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. boosted its stake in GoPro by 48.6% in the 3rd quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 2,334,038 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,507,000 after purchasing an additional 762,985 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 54.61% of the company’s stock.

GoPro Stock Down 1.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ:GPRO opened at $4.29 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 2.20 and a quick ratio of 1.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $664.48 million, a PE ratio of 23.83 and a beta of 1.38. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $4.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.20. GoPro, Inc. has a 1 year low of $4.03 and a 1 year high of $7.18.

Insider Transactions at GoPro

Analyst Ratings Changes

In other news, CFO Brian Mcgee sold 76,011 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.66, for a total transaction of $430,222.26. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 414,571 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,346,471.86. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . In other news, SVP Eve T. Saltman sold 41,346 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.89, for a total value of $243,527.94. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 141,490 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $833,376.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CFO Brian Mcgee sold 76,011 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.66, for a total value of $430,222.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 414,571 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,346,471.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 177,012 shares of company stock valued at $1,011,455. Insiders own 17.95% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on GPRO shares. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of GoPro in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of GoPro from $4.40 to $5.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8.00.

GoPro Company Profile

(Get Rating)

GoPro, Inc engages in manufacturing and selling camera and camera accessories. The firm provides mountable and wearable cameras and accessories, which it refers to as capture devices. Its product brands include HERO9 Black, HERO8 Black, Max, HERO7 Black, HERO7 Silver, GoPro Plus, and GoPro App. The company was founded by Nicholas Woodman in 2002 and is headquartered in San Mateo, CA.

