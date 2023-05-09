Handelsbanken Fonder AB Reduces Stock Holdings in LivePerson, Inc. (NASDAQ:LPSN)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB decreased its stake in shares of LivePerson, Inc. (NASDAQ:LPSN – Get Rating) by 96.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,300 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 329,300 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in LivePerson were worth $115,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in LivePerson by 7.1% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,015,843 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $84,929,000 after buying an additional 601,564 shares during the period. Starboard Value LP purchased a new position in LivePerson during the first quarter valued at $156,410,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in LivePerson by 6.3% in the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 1,047,041 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $10,617,000 after acquiring an additional 61,861 shares in the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of LivePerson by 86.0% in the third quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 519,543 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,894,000 after acquiring an additional 240,258 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of LivePerson by 4.3% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 485,019 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $11,844,000 after acquiring an additional 19,835 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.39% of the company’s stock.

Get LivePerson alerts:

LivePerson Stock Down 6.5 %

Shares of LPSN stock opened at $4.30 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $326.24 million, a P/E ratio of -1.46 and a beta of 1.52. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.83 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.74. The company has a quick ratio of 2.10, a current ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.83. LivePerson, Inc. has a 52 week low of $3.57 and a 52 week high of $18.44.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

LivePerson ( NASDAQ:LPSN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 15th. The technology company reported ($0.41) earnings per share for the quarter. LivePerson had a negative return on equity of 156.62% and a negative net margin of 43.85%. The business had revenue of $122.48 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $126.97 million. Analysts predict that LivePerson, Inc. will post -1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

LPSN has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com downgraded shares of LivePerson from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Loop Capital cut shares of LivePerson from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $4.00 to $3.00 in a report on Monday. Craig Hallum lowered LivePerson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $15.00 to $6.00 in a report on Thursday, March 16th. William Blair restated a “market perform” rating on shares of LivePerson in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised shares of LivePerson from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $8.00 to $5.00 in a report on Friday, March 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.18.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director William Wesemann acquired 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $3.91 per share, with a total value of $78,200.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 214,954 shares in the company, valued at $840,470.14. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders sold a total of 14,659 shares of company stock worth $66,069 over the last three months. 9.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

LivePerson Profile

(Get Rating)

LivePerson, Inc engages in the provision of mobile and online messaging solutions through Conversational Artificial Intelligence. Conversational AI allows humans and machines to interact using natural language, including speech or text. It operates through the Business and Consumer segments. The Business segment enables brands to leverage the intelligence engine of Conversational Cloud, the firm’s enterprise-class cloud-based platform, to connect with consumers through an integrated suite of mobile and online business messaging technologies.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LPSN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for LivePerson, Inc. (NASDAQ:LPSN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for LivePerson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LivePerson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.