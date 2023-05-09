Handelsbanken Fonder AB Sells 20,000 Shares of Chimera Investment Co. (NYSE:CIM)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB reduced its position in shares of Chimera Investment Co. (NYSE:CIM – Get Rating) by 40.0% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 30,062 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 20,000 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in Chimera Investment were worth $165,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CIM. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in Chimera Investment by 113.1% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,668,559 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $20,090,000 after purchasing an additional 885,442 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its position in Chimera Investment by 50.4% during the third quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 1,472,143 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,685,000 after purchasing an additional 493,047 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Chimera Investment by 134.8% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 810,322 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $9,756,000 after buying an additional 465,162 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Chimera Investment by 8.0% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,454,412 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $67,373,000 after buying an additional 405,765 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Chimera Investment during the third quarter worth $2,020,000. 47.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CIM opened at $5.16 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.69, a current ratio of 0.09 and a quick ratio of 0.09. Chimera Investment Co. has a fifty-two week low of $4.91 and a fifty-two week high of $10.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.20 billion, a PE ratio of -4.57 and a beta of 1.51. The company’s 50-day moving average is $5.58 and its 200 day moving average is $6.23.

Chimera Investment ( NYSE:CIM Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $189.25 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $86.60 million. Chimera Investment had a positive return on equity of 9.69% and a negative net margin of 25.38%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.39 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Chimera Investment Co. will post 0.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have commented on CIM. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Chimera Investment in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $6.50 price objective on shares of Chimera Investment in a research report on Thursday, March 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $7.00 price objective on shares of Chimera Investment in a research report on Tuesday, March 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $7.50.

Chimera Investment Corp. is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the business of investing in a portfolio of mortgage assets, including residential mortgage loans, Agency RMBS, Non-Agency RMBS, Agency CMBS, and other real estate-related assets. The company was founded on June 1, 2007 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

