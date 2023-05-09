Handelsbanken Fonder AB Sells 3,600 Shares of Getty Realty Corp. (NYSE:GTY)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB decreased its position in shares of Getty Realty Corp. (NYSE:GTY – Get Rating) by 36.3% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 6,316 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 3,600 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in Getty Realty were worth $214,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Getty Realty by 1.4% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 585,653 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $16,762,000 after buying an additional 7,892 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Getty Realty by 7.7% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 15,914 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $456,000 after acquiring an additional 1,133 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Getty Realty by 56.8% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 22,011 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $630,000 after purchasing an additional 7,969 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in shares of Getty Realty by 36.8% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 155,688 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,456,000 after purchasing an additional 41,905 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its holdings in shares of Getty Realty by 14.1% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 34,008 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $973,000 after purchasing an additional 4,193 shares during the last quarter. 74.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Getty Realty alerts:

Getty Realty Stock Performance

GTY opened at $34.26 on Tuesday. Getty Realty Corp. has a 12-month low of $24.66 and a 12-month high of $36.49. The company has a market cap of $1.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.47, a PEG ratio of 12.18 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a current ratio of 3.02, a quick ratio of 3.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The company’s 50 day moving average is $34.44 and its 200 day moving average is $34.00.

Getty Realty Announces Dividend

Getty Realty ( NYSE:GTY Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.07. Getty Realty had a return on equity of 11.00% and a net margin of 50.43%. The business had revenue of $42.56 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $41.88 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Getty Realty Corp. will post 2.23 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 22nd will be given a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 21st. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.02%. Getty Realty’s payout ratio is currently 97.73%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on GTY shares. JMP Securities upped their price target on shares of Getty Realty from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 21st. BTIG Research downgraded shares of Getty Realty from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. 1-800-FLOWERS.COM reissued a “reiterates” rating on shares of Getty Realty in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Getty Realty in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $33.33.

Getty Realty Profile

(Get Rating)

Getty Realty Corp. operates as a real estate investment trust. It engages in the acquisition, owning, selling, and leasing of convenience store and gas service station properties. The firm operates through the following brands: 76, BP, Citgo, Conoco, Exxon, Gulf, Mobil, Sunoco, Chevron, Global, Fas Mart, Aloha, United Oil, RaceTrac, and Valero.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GTY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Getty Realty Corp. (NYSE:GTY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Getty Realty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Getty Realty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.