Handelsbanken Fonder AB Takes $119,000 Position in Qualtrics International Inc. (NASDAQ:XM)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB acquired a new stake in Qualtrics International Inc. (NASDAQ:XM – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm acquired 11,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $119,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. bought a new position in Qualtrics International in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $42,351,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of Qualtrics International by 1,026.8% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,358,053 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,009,000 after purchasing an additional 3,060,046 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Qualtrics International by 32.3% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,460,496 shares of the company’s stock worth $212,997,000 after purchasing an additional 1,819,875 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in Qualtrics International by 38.4% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 5,305,118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,367,000 after buying an additional 1,472,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC increased its position in shares of Qualtrics International by 768.8% during the third quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 1,341,903 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,661,000 after buying an additional 1,187,448 shares during the period. 21.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of XM stock opened at $17.90 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $17.70 and a 200 day moving average of $14.00. Qualtrics International Inc. has a 52 week low of $9.32 and a 52 week high of $18.00.

In related news, insider De’porres Brightful sold 1,996 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.97, for a total value of $31,876.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 480,384 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,671,732.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . In related news, CEO Zig Serafin sold 130,628 shares of Qualtrics International stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.97, for a total transaction of $2,086,129.16. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 11,443,802 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $182,757,517.94. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, insider De’porres Brightful sold 1,996 shares of Qualtrics International stock in a transaction on Friday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.97, for a total transaction of $31,876.12. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 480,384 shares in the company, valued at $7,671,732.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 1,005,023 shares of company stock worth $17,237,936 over the last three months. Company insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

XM has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $18.15 price objective on shares of Qualtrics International in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered Qualtrics International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $14.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Truist Financial lowered Qualtrics International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $15.00 to $18.15 in a research note on Friday, March 24th. Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $18.15 price target on shares of Qualtrics International in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th. Finally, William Blair cut shares of Qualtrics International from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Qualtrics International has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.93.

Qualtrics International Inc operates an experience management platform to manage customer, employee, product, and brand experiences worldwide. The company offers The Qualtrics Experience Management Platform, a system of action that guides users with specific instructions for improvement and automated actions to improve experiences, as well as for listening, understanding, and taking action on both structured and unstructured data.

