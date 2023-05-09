Handelsbanken Fonder AB Takes $213,000 Position in Nelnet, Inc. (NYSE:NNI)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB acquired a new position in shares of Nelnet, Inc. (NYSE:NNI – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 2,351 shares of the credit services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $213,000.
Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Group One Trading L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Nelnet in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its position in Nelnet by 60.7% in the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 858 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 324 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Nelnet during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $72,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in Nelnet by 91.6% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,027 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $81,000 after acquiring an additional 491 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new stake in Nelnet in the 4th quarter valued at about $108,000. 33.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Separately, StockNews.com cut Nelnet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th.
Nelnet Trading Down 0.4 %
Nelnet (NYSE:NNI – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The credit services provider reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter. Nelnet had a return on equity of 7.38% and a net margin of 20.48%. The company had revenue of $336.72 million during the quarter.
Nelnet Company Profile
Nelnet, Inc engages in the provision of education-related products and services, as well as loan asset management. It operates through the following segments: Loan Servicing and Systems (LSS), Education Technology, Services, and Payment Processing (ETS&PP), Asset Generation and Management (AGM), Nelnet Bank, and Communications.
