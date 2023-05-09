Handelsbanken Fonder AB Takes $213,000 Position in Nelnet, Inc. (NYSE:NNI)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB acquired a new position in shares of Nelnet, Inc. (NYSE:NNI – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 2,351 shares of the credit services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $213,000.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Group One Trading L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Nelnet in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its position in Nelnet by 60.7% in the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 858 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 324 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Nelnet during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $72,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in Nelnet by 91.6% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,027 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $81,000 after acquiring an additional 491 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new stake in Nelnet in the 4th quarter valued at about $108,000. 33.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Nelnet alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com cut Nelnet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th.

Nelnet Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of NNI stock opened at $93.94 on Tuesday. Nelnet, Inc. has a 12-month low of $72.94 and a 12-month high of $99.49. The company has a market capitalization of $3.49 billion, a PE ratio of 8.70 and a beta of 0.83. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $91.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $92.91. The company has a quick ratio of 49.19, a current ratio of 49.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.57.

Nelnet (NYSE:NNI – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The credit services provider reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter. Nelnet had a return on equity of 7.38% and a net margin of 20.48%. The company had revenue of $336.72 million during the quarter.

Nelnet Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Nelnet, Inc engages in the provision of education-related products and services, as well as loan asset management. It operates through the following segments: Loan Servicing and Systems (LSS), Education Technology, Services, and Payment Processing (ETS&PP), Asset Generation and Management (AGM), Nelnet Bank, and Communications.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NNI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nelnet, Inc. (NYSE:NNI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Nelnet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nelnet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.